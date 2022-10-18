Ludhiana: Tension in Santpura area after idol found vandalised

Tension gripped the Santpura area in Miller Ganj in Ludhiana after unidentified miscreants vandalised the idol of Goddess Kali. The police reached the spot and initiated a probe.

The matter came to light when some devotees visited the temple near the railway lines and found the idol vandalised. Following the information, the city police and the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot. Hindu organisations too reached the spot and demanded justice.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, GRP) Balram Rana stated that it is a small temple having an idol of Goddess Kali. Some unidentified person came and vandalised it in the night. The priest of the temple goes back home at night. No CCTVs are installed in the temple. When devotees visited the temple on Monday, they found the idol vandalised and informed the police.

The DSP added that they will lodge an FIR against the accused.