Ludhiana: Three arrested for robbing property dealer’s office of 50k at gunpoint

Five days after five miscreants barged into a property dealer’s office and looted ₹50,000 from the staff at gunpoint, police arrested three accused on Friday and recovered weapons, including two pistols and ₹15,000, from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as 23-year-old Rajan Kumar, 22-year-old Karan Kohinoor and 29-year-old Simranjit Singh. All three are residents of Phillaur. Along with two pistols, a 32-bore and a country made 315-bore, three live cartridges, a saw and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

The robbers had looted the property dealer’s office in Dream City on Noorwala road in broad daylight on December 25 and had hit his staff identified as Vivek with the gun.

While three out of the five accused have been arrested, two, including the mastermind of the robbery who has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Phillaur and the other accused Sunny Kumar of Phillaur, are still on the run, the police said.

Addressing the press conference on Friday, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the accused had prior information that numerous transactions in cash take place at the office. He said that the robbers were expecting much more money in the heist. They had planned to buy a car with the money, he added.

He said that the accused had entered the office on the pretext of depositing the monthly instalment and after robbing, they fled from the spot. He said that they were caught in the CCTV footage. He said that other persons who are involved in the case will be arrested soon.