Three more accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Machhiwara clash that left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, police said.

The accused in the custody of Machhiwara police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

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According to officials, police have rounded up at least 10 suspects and are questioning them. Investigators claimed to have received important leads during the interrogation.

Those arrested on Sunday are identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Gindu, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, both residents of Haidon Bet village, and Satvir Singh, alias Shammi, of Lakhowal village.

Earlier, police had arrested Davinderpal Singh, alias Jaila, a resident of Bersal Kalan village.

Police said two cars allegedly used in the crime and sharp-edged weapons used in the attack had also been seized. They added that none of the arrested accused has any previous criminal record.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Harpinder Kaur Gill said several teams had been formed to trace the remaining accused. She said police teams were also conducting raids in other states as part of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Gill said the clash had erupted over an old enmity. She added that Gagandeep Singh, alias Billa of Haidon Bet village, had died during the clash on Friday, while Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, where his condition remains critical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill said the clash had erupted over an old enmity. She added that Gagandeep Singh, alias Billa of Haidon Bet village, had died during the clash on Friday, while Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, where his condition remains critical. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Machhiwara police have registered an FIR under Sections 103(2) (murder committed by five or more persons acting together), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly liable for offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Machhiwara police have registered an FIR under Sections 103(2) (murder committed by five or more persons acting together), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly liable for offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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