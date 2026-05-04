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Ludhiana: Three more land in police net in Machhiwara murder case

According to officials, police have rounded up at least 10 suspects and are questioning them. Investigators claimed to have received important leads during the interrogation

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Three more accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Machhiwara clash that left one man dead and another critically injured on Friday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, police said.

The accused in the custody of Machhiwara police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, police have rounded up at least 10 suspects and are questioning them. Investigators claimed to have received important leads during the interrogation.

Those arrested on Sunday are identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Gindu, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, both residents of Haidon Bet village, and Satvir Singh, alias Shammi, of Lakhowal village.

Earlier, police had arrested Davinderpal Singh, alias Jaila, a resident of Bersal Kalan village.

Police said two cars allegedly used in the crime and sharp-edged weapons used in the attack had also been seized. They added that none of the arrested accused has any previous criminal record.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Harpinder Kaur Gill said several teams had been formed to trace the remaining accused. She said police teams were also conducting raids in other states as part of the investigation.

 
gagandeep singh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Three more land in police net in Machhiwara murder case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Three more land in police net in Machhiwara murder case
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