Ludhiana: Tibba SHO suspended for delay in registering assault FIR

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma on Monday suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Tibba police station for allegedly delaying the registration of an FIR in connection with a domestic violence case. A woman has said she was attacked by her husband but no action was taken by the Tibba police.

According to officials, the complainant, Dolly, was allegedly attacked by her husband during a heated marital dispute, leaving her with serious injuries. The victim later approached Tibba police station and demanded action against the accused. However, sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, the SHO, allegedly failed to act promptly and adopted a careless approach, causing unnecessary delay in lodging the FIR.

Commissioner Sharma said the woman eventually reached out to him directly to share her ordeal. “After hearing her complaint, I immediately ordered the SHO’s suspension and directed that he be sent to the Police Lines. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated,” Sharma said.

He further confirmed that SHO has been removed from Tibba police station and a new officer has been appointed in his place. The commissioner directed the police to record the victim’s statement immediately and register the FIR without delay.