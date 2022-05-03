Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV

The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the truck rammed into his SUV
The mangled remains of the trader’s Hyundai Creta car after collision with a truck on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into his Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night.

The car turned turtle following the collision.

The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place.

Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road. Davinder, who was coming from Jawaddi side, took a U-turn from the Dugri flyover, which is actually not an ideal spot for a U-turn, thus leading to the collision.

Passersby rushed Davinder to the hospital and informed the police. The truck driver, meanwhile, fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The SHO said police have traced the employer of the truck driver who is in Gurugram. An FIR will be registered after recording the victim’s statement.

RELATED STORIES

Police had identified the victim with the help of documents recovered from his car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP