Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’

Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the state government, the traders distributed hand fans with a written promise of 300 units free power on the same. They said AAP made tall claims to the public, but their true face has come to light within a month.

Leading the protesters, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, who is a BJP leader, said AAP made fake promises to the public and now when it is time to work for the public of the state, AAP is focussed on Gujarat elections.

“ AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has even stepped ahead of famous conman Natwarlal, who sold Taj Mahal. Kejriwal is playing with the emotions of the public by not fulfilling the pre-poll promises. We have distributed hand fans to show public the real face of AAP,” Gosha said.

General secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra, said the public voted for AAP after it had assured cheap power and 300 units free power in the state. But the lofty claims have now fallen flat. “We will continue the struggle until AAP fulfills the promises and provides relief to the public in terms of power supply,” Mehra said.