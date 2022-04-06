Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
Taking a dig at the state government, the traders distributed hand fans with a written promise of 300 units free power on the same. They said AAP made tall claims to the public, but their true face has come to light within a month.
Leading the protesters, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, who is a BJP leader, said AAP made fake promises to the public and now when it is time to work for the public of the state, AAP is focussed on Gujarat elections.
“ AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has even stepped ahead of famous conman Natwarlal, who sold Taj Mahal. Kejriwal is playing with the emotions of the public by not fulfilling the pre-poll promises. We have distributed hand fans to show public the real face of AAP,” Gosha said.
General secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra, said the public voted for AAP after it had assured cheap power and 300 units free power in the state. But the lofty claims have now fallen flat. “We will continue the struggle until AAP fulfills the promises and provides relief to the public in terms of power supply,” Mehra said.
Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment. The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise.
Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units
Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ferozepur road, on Wednesday. Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information.
Ban on construction at night put on hold till May 31
Mumbai At the review meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of the ban on construction works after 10 pm, imposed by the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal requested the state government to put such restrictions on hold as it was affecting the disposal of debris from the sites. Mumbai has 450 sites where the debris is generated due to the ongoing infrastructure projects.
MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday. The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.
UNESCO school report: 60% schools in Maharashtra have access to ICT, 14% vacant posts for teachers
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's State of Education Report (SOER) 2021 highlights that nearly 60% of schools in Maharashtra were equipped with Information and Communications Technology. According to the report, the state has just 3% of schools with a single teacher, but 91% of these are situated in rural areas. Vacancy in teaching posts stands at 14% in Maharashtra (nearly 33% of this requirement being in rural areas), states the report.
