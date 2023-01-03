Ludhiana: Traffic cop saves woman from jumping off Jagraon Bridge

A traffic police officer saved a woman from attempting suicide by jumping off Jagraon Bridge on Monday.

The cop, Paramjit Singh, said that he saw the woman walking fast towards Jagraon Bridge and she suddenly fell on the road. He suspected something was wrong and when he rushed to help her, she told him that she wanted to commit suicide. He immediately informed Division Number 2 police.

The woman, who belongs to the Islamganj area of the city, told police that her husband used to assault her and her in-laws stopped her from entering the house. She also said that her husband was having an extra-marital affair.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 2 police station, said that the woman had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for harassment and assault three days ago. The matter is being investigated, Kaur said.