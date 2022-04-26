Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Commuters waiting at the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing after the train developed a snag. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine.

The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.

Passengers who were waiting to pass the railway crossing had no option but to wait in the scorching afternoon heat.

Manish Moudgil of Shastri Nagar said, “My house is just two minutes away from the railway crossing but it took me 30 minutes to reach home as the other routes were also jammed due to the rush near Ishmeet Chowk and ongoing construction work on Pakhowal road.”

The gateman deputed at the railway crossing said, “I informed the control room about the snag immediately.

