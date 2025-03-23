Ludhiana: Trained at PAU, women entrepreneurs display products at Kisan Mela

Ludhiana: Women entrepreneurs, who had attended the one-month long courses on baking offered by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) extension department, offered their products at Kisan Mela. In 2015, Manjeet Kaur, 50, joined the one-month course on baking at PAU where she learnt to make cakes and biscuits. She now earns an average of 90,000 rupees every month from selling her products. Her company called Dusky Tart received a funding of five lakh rupees from the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) at the Varsity. Manjeet Kaur at her stall at Kisan Mela in PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday (Manish/Hindustan Times)

“I was always interested in baking, When I found out about the course at the University I joined because I wanted to learn baking. After coming here, I learnt to make cakes and biscuits. When I shared what I made with my friends they liked it and that is how I started getting orders,” said Manjeet while tending to her stall at the Kisan Mela at PAU.

Ravinder Kaur, 45, also attended a one-month course on baking at the varsity in 2018, and has started a business. “My business isn’t affected by normal family life. I need around 4-5 hours a day to keep the business running. And I can easily find that time around the day after having attended my other responsibilities. Working itself is my reward,” she said.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 62, started her business ‘Wise Mother’ after retirement. All her products have the first milk of the cattle after they give birth. “I don’t want to sit at home and complain about my aching knees and back. I am able enough and I am working. And working not because it is a compulsion but because I love working. I have a life of my own,” she said.