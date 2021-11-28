Ludhiana | Transport workers’ stir from Nov 30 if cabinet fails to commit regular jobs

Staging a protest seeking regular jobs, Punbus and PRTC contractual employees’ union members on Saturday announced to go on an indefinite strike from November 30, if the state government fails to take a decision in their favour in the cabinet meeting scheduled for November 29.

The protesting employees said the state government had only been assuring to regularise their jobs but no concrete steps were taken. They said hollow promises were being made to woo the voters ahead of the assembly elections.

The employees rued that during the last meeting held with transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on November 22, the union members were assured that the cabinet will approve the resolution to regularise the employees.

Union leaders Satnam Singh and Shamsher Singh said protests on Saturday were held at all the 27 depots of the state to make the government remember its promise made to the employees. “If the government fails to regularise the employees in the November 29 cabinet meeting, we will go on indefinite strike from November 30,” the leaders said.

“The employees have been protesting for long even as the Congress had made a pre-poll promise in the last assembly elections to regularise the employees in the very first cabinet meeting, if the party is voted to power,” said Shamsher.