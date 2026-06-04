Ludhiana: Travel agent gets 50L extortion call, gangster Ghanshampuria booked

: An FIR has been registered against Portugal-based gangster Manpreet Singh, alias Mann Ghanshampuria, after a travel agent reported extortion calls from the accused, the division number 6 police said on Wednesday. The complainant said the accused demanded ₹50 lakh from him.

Sections 308 (2) (extortion), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 62 (attempting to commit crimes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped against the accused. (HT File)

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Karanpreet Singh, who runs a travel firm, mentioned in his complaint that he recently received the extortion call through WhatsApp from a foreign number. The caller introduced himself as Mann Ghanshampuria and demanded ₹50-lakh extortion money while threatening to harm him as well as his family members if the money was not paid.

According to the complainant, he received a number of calls and voice notes from the accused. Later, he informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said Sections 308 (2) (extortion), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 62 (attempting to commit crimes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped against Ghanshampuria.

Similar cases this year

May 14: An ayurveda practitioner and realtor from Raian village of Koom Kalan complained that got extortion and death threats from callers using Pakistan phone number.

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{{^usCountry}} May 9: A senior citizen and edible oil businessman said he got death threats for ₹1-crore extortion from two Rajasthan men and their aide over a pending police complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} May 9: A senior citizen and edible oil businessman said he got death threats for ₹1-crore extortion from two Rajasthan men and their aide over a pending police complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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May 6: A car dealer complained that got a ₹1-crore extortion threat from an international number, with the caller claiming links to gangster Rohit Godara.

February 25: A businessman reported receiving a ₹10-crore extortion threat from a man claiming to be wanted gangster Hari Chand Jatt alias Harry Boxer, allegedly linked to Bishnoi gang.

February 23: Gurbir Singh Garcha, a BJP worker and realtor from Model Town, got extortion calls from notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who demanded ₹5 crore.