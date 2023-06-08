Ludhiana triple murder: Accused remained in house for an hour, prepared tea, say Police

The accused arrested three days back by the Phillaur police in connection with the triple murder case remained in the house of the victims for over an hour after killing them and prepared tea for himself before fleeing, police said on Wednesday.

The police have recovered jewellery and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused, which he had robbed from the house. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the accused barged in the house from the main gate with the intention of burglary on May 20. After he found three family members, including retired assistant sub-inspector, his wife and son, in the house, he bludgeoned them to death with an iron rod.

After the bloodshed, the accused remained in the house for an hour, prepared tea using the leftovers and consumed the same before fleeing.

The police have recovered jewellery and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused, which he had robbed from the house.

The Phillaur police had arrested Prem Chand, alias Mithun, 25, a resident of Awankha village of Dinanagar tehsil of Gurdaspur district in an attempt to murder and theft case on Sunday and during interrogation, the police found that the accused had executed a triple murder in Ludhiana’s Noorpur village on May 20 and had fired a gunshot in Talwandi village on May 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police brought the accused on a production warrant from Phillaur for questioning.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had barged in the house assuming that nobody was there. He hid under stairs after he saw retired ASI Kuldeep Singh in the lobby. The accused bludgeoned him to death with an iron rod and barged in the room where his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and her son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were sleeping. The accused then bludgeoned both to death. He then ransacked the house.

He also drove away the motorcycle of the retired ASI when fleeing, the commissioner of police said.

He said that the accused is a drug addict and is already facing trial in eight cases. After executing the crime, he used to take shelter in the house of his sisters. The accused is in police custody till June 8. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu said that they came to know that the Phillaur police had arrested the accused and the Ludhiana police brought him on a production warrant.

The accused had dropped the revolver robbed from the house of the retired ASI in a house in Talwandi Kalan village on May 31 during a robbery bid, which was recovered by the police.

Retired trio was found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area on May 21. They were bludgeoned to death with some blunt weapons. While the dead body of the retired ASI was found in the lobby, bodies of his wife and son were found on a bed in the bedroom.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Sumandeep Kaur, daughter of the retired ASI. On May 21, she had sent her relatives to her parents’ house to check on them as they were not answering phone calls. The Ladhowal police had lodged an FIR under sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON