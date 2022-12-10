Ludhiana: Truck driver booked for raping teenage neighbour

A truck driver has been booked for allegedly raping his 16-year-old neighbour in Sherpur Kalan. Before raping her, the accused allegedly took the girl to a temple and put “sindoor” on her hairline, which is considered a symbol of marriage.

Focal Point police have lodged an FIR against the accused, who is married.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. She said that her daughter is a student of Class 12. On December 7, when her daughter did not return home from school till afternoon, they tried to search for her, but to no avail.

Her daughter returned home crying at around 6.30 pm and narrated the ordeal to her mother. She said that she had met the accused while she was on her way back home and he convinced her to accompany him. The accused then allegedly took her to a temple and put “sindoor” in her hairline. He then raped her in his truck which he had parked on the roadside in Sherpur Kalan and fled after dropping her off in Sanjay Gandhi Colony.

The victim said that she had befriended the accused a year ago and he had promised to marry her.

ASI Veena Rani, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a hunt is on for his arrest.