Ludhiana: Two accident victims succumb to injuries

Two persons who had met with accidents on GT Road succumbed to their injuries, police said on Monday.

The first accident was reported on October 29. Manpreet Singh of Patiala, a private bus driver, said his fellow driver Jaswinder Singh of Sangrur was hit by a speeding truck in Dhandari area.

He said the truck driver, who was identified as Malkit Singh of Batala, fled the scene. Jaswinder was admitted to a trauma centre in Patiala with head injuries, where he died during treatment, Manpreet added.

The police have registered an FIR against the truck driver.

In the second incident, an unidentified driver was booked for crushing a 50-year-old man to death. The deceased has been identified as Kewal Krishan. The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s brother-in-law Ashok Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar.

The accident had taken place on October 23 on Ludhiana-Delhi road. Ashok Kumar said that Kewal Krishan was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

“Kewal was rushed to a hospital in Patiala where he succumbed to his injuries after a week,” he added.

In both the cases, the accused have been charged under Section 304-A (causing death due to reckless driving) of the IPC.