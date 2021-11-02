Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two accident victims succumb to injuries
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Two accident victims succumb to injuries

The first accident was reported on October 29 while the second mishap had taken place on October 23 on GT road
In both the cases, the accused have been charged under Section 304-A of the IPC on the complaint of victims’ relatives. (Photo for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:16 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two persons who had met with accidents on GT Road succumbed to their injuries, police said on Monday.

The first accident was reported on October 29. Manpreet Singh of Patiala, a private bus driver, said his fellow driver Jaswinder Singh of Sangrur was hit by a speeding truck in Dhandari area.

He said the truck driver, who was identified as Malkit Singh of Batala, fled the scene. Jaswinder was admitted to a trauma centre in Patiala with head injuries, where he died during treatment, Manpreet added.

The police have registered an FIR against the truck driver.

In the second incident, an unidentified driver was booked for crushing a 50-year-old man to death. The deceased has been identified as Kewal Krishan. The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s brother-in-law Ashok Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar.

The accident had taken place on October 23 on Ludhiana-Delhi road. Ashok Kumar said that Kewal Krishan was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

“Kewal was rushed to a hospital in Patiala where he succumbed to his injuries after a week,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

In both the cases, the accused have been charged under Section 304-A (causing death due to reckless driving) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP