Ludhiana | Two accused land in police net, hunt on for 2 more in ASI suicide case

A day after four people, including a woman, were booked for abetment to suicide after a 48-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted with the Ludhiana police ended his life by jumping before a military train, police arrested two key accused in the case on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salem Tabri Police nabbed Jagsir Karabar and Charanjit Kaur on late Wednesday evening and handed them over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana. Special teams have been formed to arrest two other accused who continue to be on the run.

“Sukhvir Singh is at large and we are raiding all his possible hideouts, including Bhattian village in Phillaur. We are questioning Jagsir and Charanjit Kaur about the fourth accused,” said a senior GRP officer.

Meanwhile, a local court sent both the arrested accused to one-day police custody.

Police had sought four-day remand, claiming that they would need the accused in custody to trace the other two accused.

A memo of the incident, submitted by Surjeet Singh, guard of the special military train, which mowed down the victim, read, “One man run over and killed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had initially initiated inquest proceedings on the basis of the memo received by the guard of the train, as according to him the ASI lost balance and fell before the train. Later, an abetment to suicide case was registered after we found a note in the victim’s pocket,” a senior police officer added.

Kin of accused blame senior cop

Kin of one of the accused who was arrested by the police blamed an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the suicide. According to a relative of Charanjit Kaur, an ACP in Ludhiana had reprimanded the ASI over a video, which purportedly showed him holding a packet carrying ₹47,000. “The ACP should be arrested as he insulted the cop,” said Charanjit’s relative. Jagsir Singh also stated the same in his statement to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at the local civil hospital on Thursday.

The case

The severed body of an ASI was found on the railway tracks near Lakkar bridge on Wednesday. He was posted at Salem Tabri police station, and hailed from SBS Nagar. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the cop accused four people, Jagsir Karabar, Sukhvir Singh and Charanjit Kaur, all three from Ludhiana, and another person who is yet to be identified, of blackmailing him by threatening to implicate him in a bribe case. The ASI wrote in the note that he was investigating a property dispute case in which the accused were involved and he had met them on June 6. He wrote that they handed over a sealed envelope to him and when he opened it, he found ₹47,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cop alleged that the trio then threatened to implicate him in a bribe case and demanded that he get the plot under dispute vacated for them and also sought ₹40,000 from him.