Ludhiana: Two booked for sodomising, threatening 17-year-old boy

Ludhiana’s Salem Tabri police have booked two men for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy and recording the act.

The accused also circulated the video in various WhatsApp groups, it has been alleged.

Father of the victim told the police that the accused had been sexually assaulting and threatening his son for the past few months.

“Fearing humiliation, my son could not share his trauma with anyone. The matter came to light when the accused shared the video on the instant messaging app,” the father added.

The accused, aged 32 and 25, have been identified as two of the boy’s friends.

The fist information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of the father of victim.

He further mentioned in his complaint that on August 21, he saw his son crying. “On asking, he shared with us how the accused, who are his friends, took him to their house and sodomised him. The accused also recorded the crime in their mobile phones and circulated the video among other common friends,” he added.

Inspector Gopal Krishan said that during the probe, it was found that the accused had been assaulting the boy sexually for a long time by threatening him with dire consequences.

The FIR against the duo has been registered under sections 377 (sodomy) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 68 of the Information and Technology Act.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, the inspector said.