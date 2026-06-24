Ludhiana: Two brothers arrested for ‘killing’ friend, say police

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old Hathur resident who worked with a liquor company in Himachal Pradesh. Police suspect the victim, who was the duo’s friend, was administered a poisonous injection before his body was dumped near a cowshed.

Police said they are investigating the motive behind the murder. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa and his brother Satpal Singh. The victim, Harjinder Singh, alias Hinda, was a resident of Hathur village.

Harjinder’s body was found near a cowshed on Burj Kulara Road on June 15. Police had initially initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after his father, Ram Singh, was reportedly unable to give a detailed statement due to trauma following his son’s death. During the investigation, the victim’s sister, Jaspreet Kaur, informed police that the accused brothers had allegedly called Harjinder to their house on June 14, administered a poisonous injection and later dumped his body by the roadside.

According to police, Harjinder used to visit his native village for a few days every month. On June 14, he left home after telling family members that his friends had called him. When he failed to return, his family searched for him through the night. His body was found the following morning. Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, SHO of Hathur police station, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are investigating the motive behind the murder, the nature of the toxic substance allegedly used and the circumstances in which it was procured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are investigating the motive behind the murder, the nature of the toxic substance allegedly used and the circumstances in which it was procured. {{/usCountry}}

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Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in Dharaur

Police have arrested a man on charges of bludgeoning his friend to death in Dharaur village following an argument while the two were drinking together, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Natt village, was arrested for the murder of Gurdeep Singh, 38, whose body was found in a vacant plot in Dharaur village on June 21.

According to police, Gurdeep and Baljinder had pooled money to buy liquor and were drinking together in the vacant area where the victim’s body was later found.

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Sub-inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO of Sahnewal police station, said, “Preliminary probe suggests that Baljinder attacked Gurdeep with a brick following an argument while drinking. Gurdeep suffered fatal head injuries and the accused fled the spot.”

Police said Gurdeep lived alone in the village and was unemployed. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Gurdeep was last seen with Baljinder. Based on this lead, investigators reconstructed the sequence of events and identified the accused,” the ASI said.

A murder case was registered on the complaint of Balkar Singh, the victim’ acquaintance, following which Baljinder was arrested.

The SHO said Baljinder had earlier worked as an unregularised employee with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited but was recently dismissed from service. “Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crime,” SHO Baljinder said.

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