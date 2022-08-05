Ludhiana | Two cases of hand, foot & mouth disease detected
Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday. Confirming the development, civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur said that one case has been reported from a school in Khanna while the other patient is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana.
Sensing that monsoon-related diseases could spread in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has advised the staff to be watchful and tackle such diseases, especially HFMD, among children.
She said as monsoon has already settled, children are at risk of contracting diseases such as fungal infection, diarrhoea, viral fever, dengue and chicken pox due to their weak immune system. She cautioned residents against confusing the disease with monkeypox. It is the first incident of HFMD in the district after an outbreak of the disease in Chandigarh.
HFMD: Self-limiting disease
Paediatricians advised residents not to panic as hand, foot and mouth disease is a self-limiting disease and the infection lasts for around 7- 10 days. It can be prevented by following hand hygiene practices to break the chain of infection. HFMD is a common infection in children that causes sores inside or around their mouth and a rash or blisters on their hands, feet and legs.
50 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
As many as 50 new cases of Covid were found in the district on Thursday. Currently, there are 260 active cases, of which 240 patients are in home isolation. As many as 17 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility.
NGT comes down on Punjab over pollution of Ghaggar river
The principal bench of National Green Tribunal headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab government over its inability to prevent pollution in the Ghaggar river. Advocate-cum-social activist, Sunaina, had filed a petition in the tribunal seeking issue of time-bound directions to authorities to take preventive measures to avoid pollution in the Ghaggar river and install more sewage treatment plant (STPs) in all villages in its vicinity.
Corruption case| No bail to ex-LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, 5 others
The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Raman Balasubramanium, in a corruption case related to sale of plots. Apart from him, LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, who are in judicial custody in the case, had also applied for regular bail, but the court dismissed their applications too.
Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked
A woman and Supriya's mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar's Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and hher mother-in-law Geeta Yadav
Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot
Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the 'Da Vinci Xi', a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal. Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.
Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.
