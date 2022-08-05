Ludhiana | Two cases of hand, foot & mouth disease detected

Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday. Confirming the development, civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur said that one case has been reported from a school in Khanna while the other patient is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana.

Sensing that monsoon-related diseases could spread in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has advised the staff to be watchful and tackle such diseases, especially HFMD, among children.

She said as monsoon has already settled, children are at risk of contracting diseases such as fungal infection, diarrhoea, viral fever, dengue and chicken pox due to their weak immune system. She cautioned residents against confusing the disease with monkeypox. It is the first incident of HFMD in the district after an outbreak of the disease in Chandigarh.

HFMD: Self-limiting disease

Paediatricians advised residents not to panic as hand, foot and mouth disease is a self-limiting disease and the infection lasts for around 7- 10 days. It can be prevented by following hand hygiene practices to break the chain of infection. HFMD is a common infection in children that causes sores inside or around their mouth and a rash or blisters on their hands, feet and legs.

50 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

As many as 50 new cases of Covid were found in the district on Thursday. Currently, there are 260 active cases, of which 240 patients are in home isolation. As many as 17 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility.