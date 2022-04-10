Ludhiana | Two-day Chess Tournament at Lodhi Club concludes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chess being played at the district championship held at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Witnessing tough fight among the players, the two-day District Chess Championship 2022 concluded on Sunday at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar.

The president of the association, Arvinder Preet Singh, along with Sakshi Aggarwal, a member of the Lodhi Club; Manav Chawla, general secretary; Ram Prakash, senior vice-president; distributed prizes to the winners.

In the U-9 boys’ and girls’ category, Avyay Bhatia of Delhi Public School and Sahira Gupta of Sat Paul Mittal School clinched the trophy, respectively.

While in the U-13 boys’ category, Pranav Bansal of BCM Arya Model, Shastri Nagar, won the finals; in girls’ category, Asmi Dhand of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, clinched the top position.

Among U-17 boys, Chinmay Jagga of BCM Arya Model, Shastri Nagar, bagged the trophy.

