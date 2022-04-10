Ludhiana | Two-day Chess Tournament at Lodhi Club concludes
Witnessing tough fight among the players, the two-day District Chess Championship 2022 concluded on Sunday at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar.
The president of the association, Arvinder Preet Singh, along with Sakshi Aggarwal, a member of the Lodhi Club; Manav Chawla, general secretary; Ram Prakash, senior vice-president; distributed prizes to the winners.
In the U-9 boys’ and girls’ category, Avyay Bhatia of Delhi Public School and Sahira Gupta of Sat Paul Mittal School clinched the trophy, respectively.
While in the U-13 boys’ category, Pranav Bansal of BCM Arya Model, Shastri Nagar, won the finals; in girls’ category, Asmi Dhand of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, clinched the top position.
Among U-17 boys, Chinmay Jagga of BCM Arya Model, Shastri Nagar, bagged the trophy.
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road. The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
