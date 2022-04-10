Ludhiana | Two-day Chess Tournament at Lodhi Club concludes

Witnessing tough fight among the players, the two-day District Chess Championship 2022 concluded on Sunday at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar.

The president of the association, Arvinder Preet Singh, along with Sakshi Aggarwal, a member of the Lodhi Club; Manav Chawla, general secretary; Ram Prakash, senior vice-president; distributed prizes to the winners.

In the U-9 boys’ and girls’ category, Avyay Bhatia of Delhi Public School and Sahira Gupta of Sat Paul Mittal School clinched the trophy, respectively.

While in the U-13 boys’ category, Pranav Bansal of BCM Arya Model, Shastri Nagar, won the finals; in girls’ category, Asmi Dhand of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, clinched the top position.

Among U-17 boys, Chinmay Jagga of BCM Arya Model, Shastri Nagar, bagged the trophy.