Ludhiana: Two factory workers die after truck hits car, driver on the run

Two factory workers died after a speeding truck reportedly rammed into their car, while they were returning from a wedding function, near Sherpur Chowk on the National Highway late on Thursday night.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot after the mishap. (HT File)

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The deceased, Ravinder Rajput, 32, a resident of Gwalior, and Adarsh Yadav, were employed at a factory in Ludhiana. According to police, the duo were returning after attending the wedding of a colleague’s son on Chandigarh Road when the accident took place.

The speeding truck hit their Alto car, leaving it badly damaged, they said, adding that Ravinder died on the spot while Adarsh was taken to a private hospital, where he later succumbed during treatment.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot after the mishap.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said a case has been registered at Division Number 6 police station against the truck driver following a complaint from Ravinder’s brother. Police said CCTV footage is being examined to identify and apprehend the driver.

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