Ludhiana: Two MC employees suspended for accepting bribes

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi has suspending two employees for allegedly accepting bribes. Two MC employees suspended for accepting bribes. (ht)

The suspension orders were issued two days back on the complaint of a city resident.

The suspended employees are MC superintendent, Harminder Singh, and clerk, Hemant Kumar Sharma.

An official from the civic body stated that a complaint was lodged, accusing these two employees of allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for assisting in property ownership transfers.

Singh and Sharma were suspended due to allegations of misusing their positions, engaging in bribery, and bringing a negative reputation to MC Ludhiana.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated to probe the matter.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!