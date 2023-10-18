News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two MC employees suspended for accepting bribes

Ludhiana: Two MC employees suspended for accepting bribes

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 19, 2023 06:08 AM IST

An official from the civic body stated that a complaint was lodged, accusing these two employees of allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for assisting in property ownership transfers

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi has suspending two employees for allegedly accepting bribes.

Two MC employees suspended for accepting bribes. (ht)
Two MC employees suspended for accepting bribes. (ht)

The suspension orders were issued two days back on the complaint of a city resident.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The suspended employees are MC superintendent, Harminder Singh, and clerk, Hemant Kumar Sharma.

An official from the civic body stated that a complaint was lodged, accusing these two employees of allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for assisting in property ownership transfers.

Singh and Sharma were suspended due to allegations of misusing their positions, engaging in bribery, and bringing a negative reputation to MC Ludhiana.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated to probe the matter.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out