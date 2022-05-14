Ludhiana: Two men on bike fire at school’s gate in Ladian Khurd
Tension gripped Ladian Khurd village after two men on a motorcycle fired at least three shots at the gate of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy on Friday afternoon on the same day that a student was allegedly assaulted by a group from the same school and their aides.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Ashwini Gotyal and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Talwinder Singh reached the spot and Gotyal said they are conducting investigation to find out if the two incidents are related.
Police have recovered three shells from the spot and the two miscreants have been captured on CCTVs installed outside the school.
Police said that a Class-11 student, Garv, had got into a spat with a group of students from the same school. However, their fellow students intervened and stopped them.
Garv stated that after school hours, when he was on the way back house, the group along with their aides intercepted and started thrashing him. To save himself, he rushed back to the school and raised the alarm, following which the police were informed.
When police scanned CCTVs installed outside the school, they found two motorcycle-borne men fleeing after opening fire at the gate during school hours when the students were in their classrooms.
Police initiated an investigation and questioned locals and shopkeepers who told them that they heard a gunshot like sound in the afternoon, but assumed that they were from a modified Royal Enfield Motorcycle and did not pay heed.
A case has been lodged against unidentified accused at police station Haibowal.
On May 10, a 17-years-old Class 12 student of a private school in Dugri was assaulted with an axe by his classmates and their accomplice outside the school campus on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Arrested Khalistani terrorists were paid ₹36 lakh, heroin worth ₹14 lakh to deliver consignments
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda had paid ₹36 lakh cash and heroin worth ₹14 lakh for delivery of consignments to four Punjab-based counterparts, revealed the investigators. While Rinda had sent 14 packets of heroin with the consignments and they had sold these 14 packets to drug dealers for which they get ₹1 lakh for each packet, revealed two people associated with the interrogation to the arrested terrorists.
-
Punjab-origin CA jailed for 5.5 yrs in UK for fraud
London An Indian-origin chartered accountant has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment by a UK court after being convicted for exploiting a vulnerable victim out of money and assets worth 331,858 pounds ₹3.14 crore) . Sukhvinder Singh, 73, was sentenced on four counts of fraud and one count of money laundering at York Crown Court in north-east England on Thursday.
-
Four held with 10 illegal weapons, 15 cartridges in Mahendergarh
The Haryana Police have arrested four persons after recovering 10 illegal weapons and 15 cartridges from their possession in Mahendergarh. The arrested accused were identified as Sanjay, aka Sanjeev, Rahul aka Junior, Vipin, and Ravindra aka Ravi. The cases pertaining to theft were already registered against Rahul and Vipin. 500gm heroin seized in Fatehabad Meanwhile, the Haryana Police arrested a drug supplier and recovered over 500gm heroin in Bhuna area of Fatehabad.
-
Vij directs Rohtak DC to suspend HSVP employees found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday directed Rohtak deputy commissioner Captain Manoj Sheoran to suspend employees of the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, who were found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities and causing loss of ₹45.37 lakh to the state exchequer after irregularities were found in the water supply work. Cop suspended Vij has ordered suspension of former Gokarn police-checkpost in-charge Pawan Veer for mounting pressure on a deceased man's family.
-
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
