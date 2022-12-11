Ludhiana: Two months on, man held for robbing taxi driver’s car near Ambala

The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man who had robbed a Delhi-based taxi driver of his car near Ambala on October 8.

The accused has been identified as Paras Bhatti, 30, of Labour Colony, Gill Road. His aide, Harditt Singh, 30, of Chabba village, Tarn Taran, is yet to be arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhatti is a native of Amritsar and he had been living in Ludhiana with his wife at a rented accommodation for the past seven months.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Boota Singh, investigating officer, said that a police team had stopped Paras at a checkpost when he was driving a Swift Dzire car. He failed to produce documents for the vehicle and on being interrogated, he confessed that he and Harditt had robbed it from a taxi driver around two months ago.

The ASI added that the accused had booked a taxi online from Ludhiana to Delhi on October 7. When they reached Ambala in the wee hours of October 8, the duo overpowered the driver and took control of the vehicle. They made the driver sit in the back and kept on driving.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the accused slowed down the vehicle, the driver jumped off from the moving car and escaped.

The driver went back to Delhi and informed his employer about the incident.

The ASI added that they have lodged an FIR under Section 379-B (2) (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Moti Nagar police station and a hunt is on for the arrest of Harditt. Paras is already facing trial in a case of snatching lodged against him at Amritsar.