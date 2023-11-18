Ludhiana: Two youths killed, friend injured in hit-and-run

Two youngsters lost their lives in a mishap after a car hit a bike on Lalheri road in Khanna late on Friday night. One of the deceased duo’s friends also suffered serious injuries and is critical.

Two youths killed, friend injured in hit-and-run in Ludhiana. (hr)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims have been identified as Rohit, 21, and Navi, 20, of Lohari Kalan. Their friend who suffered injuries is Harpreet Singh, 18, of Rampur Kaleran.

According to the information, the trio was returning home after attending a wedding in Khanna. When they reached near the petrol pump on Lalheri road, their bike was hit by a car. The impact of the collision left both vehicles mangled.

Passers-by rushed the victims to the hospital, where two of them succumbed to the injuries, while the condition of their friend has been said to be critical.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The car driver, meanwhile, managed to escape after the mishap. Police have impounded the car and are working on tracing the accused. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused at the City 1 police station, Khanna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to eyewitness accounts, both vehicles were speeding. Inspector Hemant Malhotra, station house officer (SHO) at City 1 police station said police are scanning through footage recovered from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to know the reason behind the mishap.

Police have asked the regional transport office for the details of the car owner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON