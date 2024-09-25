Ludhiana: U-17 teams of Chachrari, Jarkhar win hockey semifinals

In the U-17 boys’ hockey semi-finals, Chachrari beat Samrala 5-0, Jarkhar defeated Ghawaddi 2-1, and Rampur edged past Heran 4-3 on Wednesday during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Judo players during their bout at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

In kabaddi (national style) for boys U-14, the Pakhowal team triumphed over Raikot with a score of 23-6, Krida Bharati School defeated Sahnewal Khurd 32-5, Indo Canadian School beat Shivalik School 39-22, and Pakhowal team beat Indian Public School 17-4. In the U-17 category, Khanna’s team defeated Sahnewal Khurd 19-3, Pakhowal beat Jagraon 26-19, and Village Raniya overcame Ludhiana 2 by 26-7.

The U-14 girls’ judo competition, held at the Multipurpose Hall, saw Rishu from Madhopuri secure first place in the -28kg category, Dimple from Jamalpur took first in -32kg, Naman from PAU won in -36kg, Navroop from BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar claimed the top spot in the -40kg category, and Krishna from DAV School won the -44kg division.

In the U-14 boys’ handball matches at PAU, BVM School (Udham Singh Nagar) beat DAV Pakhowal 3-2, GAD School defeated GAD Club 10-0, BVM Club triumphed over IPS 6-0, and Samrala Kinder Garden narrowly beat Guru Nanak International Public School 10-9. In the U-17 category, GAD School defeated Samrala 7-4, IPS School edged past BVM School 6-5, and Government School Jawaddi beat DAV School Pakhowal 7-3.

In athletics, the U-14 boys’ long jump was won by Jaskanwar Singh, and Gavi Ratta secured first place in the 60m race. In the U-17 category, Jaskaran Singh won the 100m, Ranvijay Singh Buttar took first place in shot put, Gagandeep Singh won the long jump and Sukhveer Singh topped the 1,500m race.

In U-14 boys’ football at PAU, Machhiwara A beat Malaud A 2-0, Doraha B overcame Raikot 1-0, Ludhiana-1 A defeated Pakhowal 2-0, Khanna A beat Ludhiana-2 A 3-2, and Pakhowal B beat Samrala A 2-0.

Harshpreet Singh Grewal, an alumnus of GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, showcased an outstanding performance and secured a gold medal in the 100m race at the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, on Wednesday.