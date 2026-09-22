Ludhiana: UK man found dead in hotel, cops link suicide to ‘property dispute’

A 70-year-old UK citizen who had recently returned to Ludhiana without informing his family was found dead in a hotel room on Pakhowal Road on Monday. Police suspect that he consumed a poisonous substance to end his life.

Police at the hotel room on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

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Police recovered a note from the room in which the deceased named several people, accusing them of harassing him over a property dispute.

The deceased’s two sons have accused their father’s sisters of harassing him over the property dispute. They have also refused to conduct his last rites until an FIR is registered against those named in the complaint and the accused are arrested.

According to a son of the deceased, they were unaware of his arrival in the city.

“My father used to reside in England and he communicated with us using his UK phone number till Sunday. He did not disclose that he was in India and had checked into a hotel in the city,: said his son.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident came to light when hotel staff attempted to contact the elderly man as he was scheduled to check out on Monday. When he failed to respond to repeated calls and persistent knocking at the door, the staff opened the room with a master key and found him lying unresponsive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident came to light when hotel staff attempted to contact the elderly man as he was scheduled to check out on Monday. When he failed to respond to repeated calls and persistent knocking at the door, the staff opened the room with a master key and found him lying unresponsive. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased’s son told police that his father had been distressed over a property dispute and alleged that his paternal aunts had implicated him in a property fraud case. He further alleged that the continued harassment had driven his father to take the extreme step.

Division No. 5 police reached the hotel after being informed about the incident. ASI Purshotam Lal said, “Preliminary investigation indicates suicide. A note has been recovered from the room and several people have been named in it in connection with the alleged harassment over property dispute. Further investigation is underway and an FIR will be registered soon.”

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Police have also taken possession of a video recorded by the deceased shortly before his death which he sent to an acquaintance.

Police are initiating legal action under provisions relating to abetment to suicide on the basis of the note and other evidence.