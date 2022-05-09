Ludhiana: Unable to afford cremation, man dumps live-in partner’s body in Sahnewal

A man dumped the body of his live-in partner at Pawa village in Sahnewal on Saturday as he could not afford to cremate her.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Devi, 32, of Uttar Pradesh.

Police had earlier lodged a murder case, but after the postmortem suggested that she had died of illness, police traced her live-in partner, Rakesh Sharma, and questioned him.

Sharma told police that Devi was his distant relative and he was living with for the past five years. He added that Neerja was suffering from an illness and died on Saturday. As he was already facing financial troubles, he could not afford to cremate the body. However, the locals assured him that they would arrange money for the cremation, but he did not wait.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that Sharma with the help of one of his friends loaded the body in a Bolero Pickup jeep and dumped it.

Meanwhile, a local Shambhu Thakur saw them dumping the body and informed the police, following which police registered a case.

Following the autopsy report, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC were initiated.