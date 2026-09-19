Ludhiana: Unidentified boy found in ‘state of stupor’ in park, syringe found nearby

An unidentified boy, aged around 10-12 years, was found in a state of stupor at Ashiana Park on 33 Feet Road in the Mundian area on Thursday. A syringe was found near him, following which locals suspected that he may have consumed drugs. Police, however, said the circumstances would be clear only after his medical report.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO of Jamalpur police station, said the boy’s medical report was awaited and nothing could be confirmed at present. (HT File)

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A purported video, which is making rounds on social media, shows the boy lying inside the park as some people try to wake him. HT is yet to verify the veracity of the video. According to locals, he had earlier been seen with two or three other youngsters, who were not present when he was found.

Locals alerted the police and called an ambulance, following which police personnel reached the spot and took the boy to Ludhiana Civil Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO of Jamalpur police station, said the boy’s medical report was awaited and nothing could be confirmed at present.

Police said no identity document or other material was found on the boy and his identity has not yet been established. They are also trying to ascertain how he reached the park and identify the youngsters who were reportedly with him earlier.

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