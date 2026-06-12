Panic gripped Manuke village near Jagraon after unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire outside a house late Wednesday night, allegedly over an old rivalry. A woman inside the house had a narrow escape in the incident.

A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. (HT File)

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According to police, around 12.30 am on Thursday, three persons arrived on a motorcycle outside the residence of Pargat Singh of Manuke village. While one of the accused remained seated on the motorcycle, another allegedly picked up bricks and concrete blocks lying nearby and hurled them at the main gate of the house.

The third assailant took out a pistol and fired multiple rounds at the gate and the walls of the house. The shooter reportedly reloaded the weapon several times and continued firing before the trio fled from the spot on the motorcycle.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the house.

Following the incident, teams from the Jagraon CIA Staff and Hathur police station reached the spot and launched an investigation. Inspector Amritpal Singh and Sadar police station SHO Gursewak Singh visited the scene and collected evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} Pargat Singh told the police that he suspected members of a rival group from the village, claiming that the dispute stemmed from the block samiti elections. He alleged that around 15 shots were fired at his house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pargat Singh told the police that he suspected members of a rival group from the village, claiming that the dispute stemmed from the block samiti elections. He alleged that around 15 shots were fired at his house. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Raikot) MS Gill said the incident appeared to be the result of a personal rivalry. A case has been registered under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. The police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused.