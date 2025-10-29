Ludhiana: Unrestored road in SBS Nagar hassles residents

Two months after new water supply pipes were laid along the road near City Centre in SBS Nagar, the stretch continues to remain in a damaged condition, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. The work was carried out under a World Bank-funded project, but the road has not been restored to its original state, raising questions over the supervision of the municipal corporation’s operation and maintenance (O&M) Cell.

According to information, the contractor responsible for the pipe-laying work was also required to repair the portion of the road that was damaged during the installation. However, despite repeated reminders, the repair work has not been undertaken so far. Residents and shopkeepers in the area said the dug-up portions and uneven surface have made driving difficult and risky, particularly during night hours.

“Water pipes were laid around two months ago, but the road was never rebuilt. Patches of broken surface and loose gravel are creating problems for motorists and pedestrians,” said Arvind Sharma, city resident. He added that despite complaints to the civic body, no visible action has been taken.

Officials from the O&M Cell admitted that the restoration work was pending but claimed that the contractor would soon be directed to complete it. “The project falls under the World Bank water supply scheme, and the responsibility of repairing the damaged road lies with the contractor. We will ensure the work is done properly,” said superintending engineer Parul Goyal, an official from the department.

Commuters have also expressed concern over the dust and potholes created by the incomplete work. “The road near City Centre used to be one of the smoothest stretches in the area. Now, it feels more like a construction site,” said Manvinder Singh, resident of SBS Nagar.

Civic activists have urged the MC commissioner to fix accountability and ensure that contractors follow restoration norms. They said that such negligence not only causes inconvenience but also reflects poorly on the city’s infrastructure management.