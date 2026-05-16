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Ludhiana: VB nabs 2 SDOs, clerk red-handed accepting bribe of 10,000

After a preliminary inquiry on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which these accused were arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of ₹10,000

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) caught two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and a clerk red-handed while accepting a 10,000 bribe in Ludhiana.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. (HT File)

Disclosing this here on Friday, an official spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau said sub-divisional officers Jaskanwerpreet Singh and Shruti Sharma and clerk Ashu posted at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office, Ludhiana, have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by one Prince Nijhawan.

He said the complainant works in installing solar systems. He had installed two solar systems at different places.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited was to inspect these solar systems and then install meters on them. In this connection, Jaskanwerpreet, Shruti and Ashu demanded a bribe of 10,000 for each file, totalling 20,000 for the two files, to prepare the inspection and estimate report, he said.

Unwilling to pay illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Economic Offence Wing. After a preliminary inquiry on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which these accused were arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of 10,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: VB nabs 2 SDOs, clerk red-handed accepting bribe of 10,000
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: VB nabs 2 SDOs, clerk red-handed accepting bribe of 10,000
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