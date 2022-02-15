Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Vegetable vendor, labourer held with 10 stolen vehicles
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Vegetable vendor, labourer held with 10 stolen vehicles

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Ludhiana, recovered ten stolen vehicles, five bikes and five scooters, from their possession
During questioning, the accused confessed that the motorcycle was stolen. Later, following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered nine other stolen vehicles dumped in a vacant plot in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff on February 13 arrested a vegetable vendor and a labourer for vehicle lifting and recovered ten stolen motorcycles, five bikes and five scooters, from their possession.

The accused Sonu, 21, of Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar,Shimlapuri, is a labourer, and Ajay Kumar , 30, of Mohalla Basant Nagar,Daba, is a vegetable vendor. They told police that they indulged in vehicle lifting to make easy money.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge at CIA staff 2, said the police arrested the accused near Ishar Nagar Puli during special checking. “The accused were crossing the area riding a motorcycle. They failed to produce documents of the vehicle,” he said.

During questioning, the accused confessed that the motorcycle was stolen. Later, following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered nine other stolen vehicles dumped in a vacant plot.

The accused had stolen the vehicles from Shimlapuri, Daba, Dholewal and Dehlon areas.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft.) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Shimlapuri police station.

