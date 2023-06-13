Ludhiana: Vehicle fitness check on NH 44 creates traffic snarls, chaos

Traffic snarls and chaos were the order of the day as motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) conducted the fitness check of old vehicles on the service lane of the National Highway 44 near Ludhiana Zoo, leading to inconvenience to commuters as well as the applicants who had to wait in long queues in the scorching heat to get their automobiles checked. Motor vehicle inspector conducting checks for fitness passing of vehicles on service lane of NH 44. (HT Photo)

Moreover, the vehicle fitness checks were being done without obtaining permission from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), raising concerns about the legality and safety of the inspections being conducted on the service lane.

Motor vehicle inspector Narinder Kumar from the Regional Transport Authority admitted that they have not taken permission from NHAI for the checking on the national highway.

Kamaljit Singh Soi, member of the National Road Safety Council, accused the transport department of endangering lives by permitting unfit vehicles on roads.

He said officials conducting checks on NHAI was totally illegal and called for a thorough vigilance inquiry into the vehicle testing procedures. He appealed to the chief minister of Punjab to intervene in the matter and enforce strict measures to address this critical issue plaguing road safety.

Soi expressed grave concern over the department’s lackadaisical approach in adhering to the 29 parameters set forth by the Motor Vehicle Act, labelling it a mere eyewash. He alleged that inspectors were passing the vehicle fitness test in a couple of minutes, while an official would require a minimum of 25 to 30 minutes to adequately assess the safety of a vehicle.

The transport department is providing 120 slots per day to applicants for the passing of their vehicles and around 100 vehicles were seen stationed at the service lane of the National Highway 44.

Chamkaur Singh, one of the applicants who had applied for a fitness certificate for his vehicle, said that he had been waiting since 10 am and his turn did not come until around 2 pm. He complained about the lack of basic facilities and the absence of a designated area for officials to conduct the checks.

“The vehicles are left standing on the service lane under scorching heat. There is no provision for drinking water, and the officials seem to have no regard for the inconvenience faced by the applicants. People are being harassed without any proper resolution in sight,” said Singh.

Another applicant Manpreet Singh said, “I came from Jagraon for the passing of my private vehicle but I have to wait for four hours for my turn. The department issued a time slot from 9 am to 5 pm, they should give specific time to each applicant as hundreds of vehicles are standing at one time at the service lane of NH44”.

Ricky Singh, president of the School Bus Operator Welfare Association, said officials are conducting the checks of the vehicle at the service lane of the national highway which is very risky for the commuters as well as applicants. “We have requested the department to shift this to Dana Mandi near Gill Road as there is ample space there and people can easily approach that place”.

Despite the state government changing the working hours from 9 am-5 pm to 7.30 am-2 pm, with the motive to accommodate people, the government website still allows slots from 9 am to 5 pm. However, the officials leave the place by 2 pm, leading to further distress and missed opportunities for the applicants.

The lack of proper signage and directions on the national highway has resulted in people relying on agents to navigate the cumbersome process. The absence of clear instructions has further complicated matters for vehicle owners.

Motor vehicle inspector Kumar acknowledged the issues faced by the applicants and assured that necessary steps would be taken to address the situation.

“We are working for the applicants and too standing in the scorching heat with the motive to conduct checkings. I am aware about the wrong time slots given by the official portal and we have written to the senior authorities in regard to this,” Kumar said.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “I will look into the matter and direct the concerned official to look into the matter”.

Despite repeated attempts, secretary RTA Poonam Preet Kaur was unavailable for comments.