Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, five held, 16 stolen motorcycles were recovered

The Jagraon police busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested five accused. 16 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The Jagraon police busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested five accused. 16 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Nirmaljit Singh, alias, Nimma and Lovepreet Singh, alias, Labha of Rasulpur Mohalla, Gurvinder Singh, alias, Gora of Jagraon, Gurdeep Singh, alias, Deepa, alias, Ganja of Guru Nanak Pura of Raikot and Balwinder Singh, alias, Boby of Adda Raikot.

According to the police, the accused are habitual offenders and used to sell the stolen bikes after installing fake number plates.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the team of Sadar Jagraon police arrested them at a checkpoint setup at Sua Bridge in village Ramgarh Bullar and recovered two stolen motorcycles on the spot. Following the information obtained from the accused during questioning, the police recovered as many as 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Among the total 16 recovered motorcycles, there seven are Splendor, seven Platina, one CT-100 and a Pulsar. Out of 16 motorcycles, 10 motorcycles were without number plates.

A case under sections 379 (punishment of theft), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station. Police is expecting some more recoveries from them.

The SSP also shared that the Ludhiana Rural police have recovered a total of 53 motorcycles, one scooter and two cars which were stolen in different cases in the past one month from different gangs.