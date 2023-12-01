Ludhiana: Vet varsity all set to hold dog show on December 3

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, is going to organize a ‘Dog Show and All Breeds Competition’ on December 3 on the university campus. Preparations are going on in full swing for this show. A wide variety of dogs of different breeds from northern India will compete in this dog show. Breeds competitions will be held across different categories of dogs including terriers, utility, hounds, gun dogs, working, pastoral and miscellaneous groups.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, is going to organize a 'Dog Show and All Breeds Competition' on December 3 on the university campus.

The specialty group will be labrador and golden retriever. The eminent and professional judgement panel of the country is being invited for these competitions. Prizes will be given to the best dogs brought to the show. All the registered participants will be provided with a souvenir. An exhibition of feed and health supplements, grooming kits, bedding and other accessories will also be organized by the industry. The dog show will serve as platform where all the stakeholders i.e. clinicians, students, pharmaceuticals, pet food manufacturers, dog breeders and all those who have a passion for these pets will gather and interact with each other. The owners can take advice from experts about their pets and the show will create awareness regarding their wellbeing and importance to society.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, said that dogs are gaining importance for their companionship in society. The dog show is a good platform for dog lovers to gain a better understanding about the health and welfare of dogs. He said that the dog show organized by the university is very popular among pet owners. He also extended an invite to dog owners and pet food and pharmaceutical industry to participate in the show.

