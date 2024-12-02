Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Vet varsity’s national symposium on animal reproduction concludes

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The three-day long event brought together over 400 delegates from across the country, making it a gathering of experts and researchers in the field of animal reproduction.

The 39th annual convention of the Indian Society for the Study of Animal Reproduction (ISSAR) and the national symposium on “Challenges in Enhancing Reproductive Efficiency of Livestock: An Indian Perspective” concluded at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here on Sunday.

The symposium concluded with a series of major recommendations aimed at improving reproductive efficiency (HT File)
Vice-chancellor Dr JPS Gill, in his address, stressed the need for the scientific community to implement the outcomes of the symposium and focus on improving reproductive practices in livestock. He called for stronger collaborative efforts to tackle the challenges faced by the livestock sector in India and improve the overall quality and productivity of livestock farming.

The symposium’s success was also marked by a detailed report presented by organizing secretary Dr Mrigank Honparkhe. He provided an overview of the key discussions and outcomes, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge-sharing in advancing animal reproduction practices.

The symposium concluded with a series of major recommendations aimed at improving reproductive efficiency and overall livestock productivity. Symposium chairman Dr SPS Ghuman shared the key recommendations, which included the adoption of advanced reproductive technologies, furthering genetic improvement research, enhancing farmer awareness programmes, and fostering public-private partnerships to support sustainable livestock farming.

