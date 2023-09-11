Ludhiana: Vet varsity to confer CM awards on four progressive farmers

In a stride towards recognizing excellence in livestock farming, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is set to confer chief minister’s awards to four progressive livestock farmers during the upcoming pashu palan mela on September 14.

Vet varsity to confer CM awards on four progressive farmers during pashu palan mela.

Vet varsity’s director of extension education Parkash Singh Brar stated the university has been striving to bolster the state’s livestock sector by fortifying its extension and outreach initiatives. To inspire and motivate livestock farmers across various categories, the institution has established chief minister’s awards in three distinct areas- cattle farming, poultry farming, and value addition of livestock produce.

In the cattle farming category, the CM award will be presented to Ranjit Singh Sohi from VPO Langiana Purana, Baghapurana of district Moga. Sohi, who boasts a herd of 235 cows, achieves a daily milk production of 25 quintals. His farm is equipped with modern facilities, including a milking parlour and an ultra-modern shed. Furthermore, he ensures the well-being of his cattle by implementing advanced practices such as animal tagging and an automatic scraper for dairy waste management. Notably, one of his cows set a record with a daily milk production of 60 liters.

In the poultry farming category, the CM Award recipient is Rishi Pal of village Thuhi, Nabha, district Patiala. Beginning his poultry farming journey in 2003, Rishi Pal now manages a flock of 6.5 lakh birds, with a daily egg production of 5.5 lakh eggs. He adheres to the recommendations provided by the university for optimal farm management. His commitment is evident in the establishment of a cage system-based shed and the operation of his feed mill for manufacturing poultry feed. The use of semi-automatic feeders further demonstrates his dedication to efficient poultry farming.

In the category of value addition of livestock produce, this year’s CM award will be jointly bestowed upon Gurbachan Singh of village Burj Deva Singh, PO Harike, district Tarntaran, and Pushpinder Singh Sidhu of village Banwala Hanwanta, PO Jandwala, district Fazilka. Both farmers, after undergoing training at the university, have registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). They have diversified their farming activities by producing ghee, paneer, curd, ice cream, and various other dairy products right on their farms. Their efforts have garnered recognition not only from the government of Punjab but also from the ministry of food processing industries, government of India.

Each of these awards includes a plaque, shawl, citation, and a cash prize, reaffirming the commitment of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to foster excellence in the state’s livestock farming sector.