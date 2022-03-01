Ludhiana | Vet Varsity to hold free milk adulteration testing camp
College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will organise “Milk adulteration testing camp” from March 2 to April 1.
The adulterants used in milk are harmful for the body, so to create awareness among the people, the camp is being organised. Residents of Punjab can bring a minimum of 100 ml chilled raw milk samples in clean and dry glass or plastic bottles to CODST between 9am to 5pm during the above-mentioned period.
The milk sample bottles should be labelled with the name and contact number of the person. The milk samples will be analyzed at the college and the quality results will be conveyed through WhatsApp or text messages the following day.
Milk being the first food that a child consumes after birth and perhaps the food consumed throughout life as a part of routine diet, it is very important to consume pure milk.
The adulteration of milk is usually done to increase the quantity of milk, extend its shelf-life, maintain SNF (solids not fat) and avoid detection of sour milk, depending on the situation.
Milk composition is manipulated by using water, glucose, sugar, starch, wheat flour, common salt, baking soda, washing soda, urea, hydrogen peroxide and formalin.
Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, said CODST took a lead in organising the testing camp with focus to create awareness among consumers.
For any query regarding milk adulteration testing camp, one can contact at 0161- 2553308.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.