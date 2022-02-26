Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Vet Varsity trains FPOs on value addition of milk
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Vet Varsity trains FPOs on value addition of milk

P S Brar from Vet Varsity, Ludhiana, said the training was sponsored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to train the members of FPOs in processing of milk to value-added products
Vet Varsity training members of Farmers Producer Organization (FPOs)in Ludhiana on February 26, 2022. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Directorate of Extension Education and College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a training on value addition of milk for members of Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) from different districts of Punjab.

P S Brar, director of Extension Education, GADVASU, said the training was sponsored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to train the members of FPOs in processing of milk to value-added products.

He said farmers must think beyond production for profitability in dairy farming. Value addition and smart marketing of milk products have a huge opportunity to boost the income of the farmers.

Sanjeev Kumar, district development managers , Nabard, said farmers must organise themselves into FPOs to realise the full benefits of marketing of milk and milk products.

Ramneek, dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology urged the farmers to stay in contact with the scientists of the college and benefit from their expertise.

Scientists from the College of Dairy Science and Technology discussed important aspects related with manufacturing and marketing of milk products. Different technologies developed by the university for the preparation of these products were demonstrated. A visit to the dairy plant was also organised. The training was coordinated by Inderpreet Kaur and Arunbeer Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Inderpreet Kaur said the training was specifically designed to promote skill development of the farmers in manufacturing and marketing of different milk products. Farmers from FPOs of six districts attended the training and engaged in discussions and practicals in six sessions during the training.

Arunbeer Singh said a training manual has been developed for the trainees that will be made available through the university website www.gadvasu.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP