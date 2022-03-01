Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Veterinary graduates of GADVASU administered oath
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Veterinary graduates of GADVASU administered oath

The College of Veterinary Science,GADVASU, Ludhiana, conducted oath-taking ceremony of 85 passing out veterinary graduates of batch 2016 on Tuesday
Dr SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, GADVASU, Ludhiana, administered the Veterinarian’s oath to the passing out graduates and asked them to practice the profession in line with the principles of veterinary ethics (HT PHOTO)
Dr SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, GADVASU, Ludhiana, administered the Veterinarian’s oath to the passing out graduates and asked them to practice the profession in line with the principles of veterinary ethics (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 10:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, conducted oath-taking ceremony of 85 passing out veterinary graduates of batch 2016 on Tuesday.

Assistant professor Randhir Singh welcomed the chief guest Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU .

Dr SS Randhawa, director of Clinics, shared the achievements of students who brought laurels to the University in the field of academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.

Dr SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, administered the Veterinarian’s oath to the passing out graduates and asked them to practice the profession in line with the principles of veterinary ethics.

The passing out graduates shared their fruitful experiences of five-and-a-half year stay in the university. Inderjeet Singh congratulated the outgoing veterinary graduates and wished them all success in their future endeavors.

The function was attended by the officers of the university, heads of departments, faculty members and parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out