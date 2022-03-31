Ludhiana: Vigilance summons records on Orient Cinema site allotment

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

As per information, a complaint regarding the allotment was submitted in 2020 wherein it was accused that former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam had given “undue” benefit to the allottee of f Orient Cinema Site by allegedly waiving off interest and penalty on pending payment under one-time settlement (OTS) policy floated by the state government
Published on Mar 31, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With a change of guard at the state-level and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming to power, the economic offences wing of the vigilance department has summoned records regarding allotment of Orient Cinema Site by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar.

The department has sought a report on the ongoing construction at the site and clarification on whether the allottee has submitted payment with the department. As per information, a complaint regarding the allotment was submitted in 2020 wherein it was accused that former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam had given “undue” benefit to the allottee by allegedly waiving off interest and penalty on pending payment under one-time settlement (OTS) policy floated by the state government. Balasubramaniam had refuted the allegations. He had said the complaint was submitted to malign his image as he was working to stop alleged illegal activities in LIT.

LIT officials stated that the vigilance department has sought record regarding allotment of site, payment for allotment, ongoing construction work and necessary approvals, if taken by the allottee. LIT executive officer, Kuljeet Kaur said the department has received a letter from the vigilance department recently and the required record will be submitted with the department in the coming few days. Earlier also, a few complaints were made in this regard and the record was sent to the department for inquiry.

