Ludhiana violence: EC orders 24x7 video surveillance on MLA Simarjeet Bains, Congress candidate

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered round-the-clock and he is video surveillance on Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal a day after the legislator was detained (released later) for a violent clash in the constituency.

Police said that they were investigating the matter and Bains could be called for questioning again.

An order issued by returning officer (RO) Poonampreet Kaur read, “It has come to notice that the supporters of Congress and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) were allegedly involved in stone pelting and vandalisation of private and public property near Harkirshan Public School, Itan Wala Chowk.”

Surveillance teams have been formed and arrangements made to monitor these candidates round-the-clock, reads the order which was marked to the district election office and the police commissioner.

Sources said action was taken following complaints from political parties stating that supporters of Bains and Karwal were carrying weapons in their vehicles possibly with an intention to intimidate area residents.

Friends of nearly 35 years, Bains and Karwal, now sworn enemies, once used to be classmates.

Trouble not over for LIP chief yet

Trouble is not over for Bains as the police officials investigating the matter said the two-time MLA was not given a clean chit yet.

Evidences of the incident, including video footage, were being verified and statements of the eyewitness were also being recorded to take necessary action in the matter, they added.

Joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said, “The evidences submitted by both the parties are being verified. His elder brother and Ludhiana South MLA Balwinder Singh Bains submitted an application claiming that Simarjeet and others were framed in a false case ahead of the polls. The police commissioner has marked an inquiry into the matter. There was dereliction of duty by the area station house officer (SHO) who was immediately suspended.”

This is the 16th FIR against Bains in the last 12 years. The Monday clash was the second such incident between the supporters of Bains and Karwal within a fortnight. A case of attempt to murder was lodged against Bains, son Ajaypreet Singh Bains, brothers Paramjit Singh Bains and Karamjit Singh Bains, party councillors Harvinder Kaler, Bitta and Swarndeep Singh Chahal, former councilor Gurpreet Khurana and supporters.