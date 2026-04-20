Ludhiana: Warring visits grain markets in Jagraon, Dakha; reviews procurement

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday visited grain markets in Jagraon and Mullanpur Dakha to assess the ongoing wheat procurement process and interact with farmers and officials on the ground.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring interacting with the farmers and labourers at the grain market in Jagraon on Sunday. (HT FILE)

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He was accompanied by Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) general secretary in-charge organisation Capt Sandeep Sandhu and other party leaders.

During his visit, Warring interacted with farmers who raised concerns over initial delays in procurement due to strict specifications, which they said were later relaxed by the Central government. Farmers also pointed to difficulties faced at the beginning of the procurement season.

Speaking informally to reporters at the mandi, Warring said he had come as a representative of farmers in Parliament. He noted that he had taken up the issue of procurement norms with central authorities, particularly in view of unseasonal rains affecting the crop.

He added that several farmers recalled quicker payments during previous Congress regimes, when compensation for produce was reportedly credited within 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Warring also met procurement officials and urged them to adopt a facilitative approach. He said officials should ensure smooth and timely procurement of wheat while extending cooperation to farmers during the ongoing season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warring also met procurement officials and urged them to adopt a facilitative approach. He said officials should ensure smooth and timely procurement of wheat while extending cooperation to farmers during the ongoing season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Warring also expressed condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives in the Vrindavan boat tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Warring also expressed condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives in the Vrindavan boat tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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