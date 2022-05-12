Ludhiana| Water scarcity drives EWS colony residents up the wall

The residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road took to the streets on Thursday to protest against water scarcity in the area.

The residents blocked the main road on Tajpur Road and raised slogans against the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, nearly 100 residents of the locality staged a sit-in-demonstration.

Residents said they had to hold dharna for the third time in a month for drinking water.

Rajesh Kumar and Deepak Kumar, residents of the colony, said there is no electricity at night and no water supply in the morning.

“We do not know what to do in this scorching heat. Temperature is rising and we do not have water to drink and the electricity supply keeps snapping. We are worried about our children as their health is taking a hit,” said Jyoti, another resident of the colony.

The residents said they had raised the issue before the area MLA Grewal, but to no avail.

Later, during the day, factory owners and labourers also joined the protest and complained that their work was being affected due to snapping of electricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Amritpal Singh rushed to the spot and assured residents of a permanent solution to the problem, following protest was lifted.

SDO Amritpal Singh said the tubewells were running properly. “It cannot be ruled out that the water supply may have been hampered due to illegal water connection. We have deployed employees to fix the fault,” he said.