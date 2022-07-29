Ludhiana | Waterlogging continues despite installation of storm sewer line
To prevent waterlogging on Chandigarh road, the municipal corporation (MC) made the recently laid storm sewer line operational on the road on Thursday evening. However, residents complained of waterlogging after the area witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday.
The officials had said the rainwater would now directly be drained into the Buddha Nullah. Around 2-km-long storm sewer line from Police Lines Chowk to the Buddha Nullah point on Tajpur road, moving through Vardhman Chowk, Sector 32, with 1,000-mm-diameter has been installed at a cost of around ₹4.5-crore.
A resident of Sector 39, Premjit Singh, said waterlogging was again witnessed in the area on Friday even after the authorities claimed to have installed the storm sewer line. They have been complaining about the same for a long time, but the authorities have failed to find a solution, he added.
Meanwhile, the MC authorities said after the installation of sewer line, the process to drain out the rainwater from the road has expedited which would further speed up as the MC is also working to install a pumping station on the road.
MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the lines were made operational on Thursday only and a few glitches were witnessed on Friday. “Earlier, the road remained waterlogged for 5-6 hours after the rainfall, but now the rainwater drains out in around an hour. Installation of the pumping station will further improve the situation and residents will witness a positive change in the coming days,” he added.
Waterlogging, traffic jams trouble commuters on Ferozepur road
At a time when the movement of traffic was already disturbed on Ferozepur road due to the ongoing construction work of elevated road, waterlogging witnessed after the rainfall on Friday added to the woes of commuters as they got stuck in heavy traffic jams.
One of the residents of Barewal road, Gurkirat Singh, said heavy waterlogging was witnessed on Ferozepur road and despite ruing over the problem for the last many years, the authorities have failed to improve the condition. The ongoing construction work of elevated roads further takes a toll. The authorities should find a concrete solution for the problem, he added.
Meanwhile, waterlogging was also witnessed at Sarabha Nagar, Hambran road, Dholewal chowk, among other areas of the city.
