Ludhiana: WB team reviews water canal project

A 4-member team of the World Bank on Wednesday here held a meeting with the municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi to review the 24X7 water canal project.

Members of the World Bank team along with officials of the municipal corporation during a meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The team also visited the proposed site where the 580 mld water treatment plant is being set up under the project in Bilga village near Sahnewal.

The WB team, led by senior water specialist Srinivas Podipireddy reviewed the project details with Rishi during the meeting held at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

The team also reviewed progress under different components of the project, including digitisation, e-office implementation among others.

The officials said that the project was being taken up to provide 24X7 water supply to the residents. This will also help in saving the ground water as under this project, surface water of the canal would be treated and supplied to the households.

Officials said that the project would be implemented in two phases. Tender process is going on and the civil work under the first phase of the project is expected to start at the ground level soon soon. Demo zones are also being established to conduct trials under the project.

MC commissioner Rishi said that the team visited to review the progress and positive discussions were held during the meeting.

MC officials, including joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, superintending engineer Ravinder Garg, executive engineers Ranbir Singh, Ekjot Singh among others were also present in the meeting.