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Ludhiana: Wedding season blow: Jewellery sales lose sheen amid duty hike, PM’s appeal

Rising gold prices and increased customs duty are hurting Ludhiana's jewellery businesses, with buyers opting for refurbishing over new purchases amid wedding season.

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The recent increase in customs duty on gold and silver, coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging people to avoid purchasing gold for a year, has begun impacting jewellery businesses and customer sentiment in Ludhiana, especially during the ongoing wedding season.

A jewellery store wears a deserted look in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

Local jewellers said the sudden spike in gold prices, reportedly rising by nearly 8,000 within a single day, has created panic among buyers and significantly reduced customer footfall in jewellery showrooms.

Jeweller Mala Dhanda described the situation as a major setback for small jewellers and middle-class families.

“People are scared after hearing the news and seeing the sudden jump in rates. Most customers visiting our store are now only refurbishing or renewing old jewellery instead of buying new ornaments,” she said.

According to her, buyers are increasingly shifting towards lightweight jewellery due to soaring prices.

While expressing support for measures taken in the national interest, she said small traders often bear the brunt of economic decisions.

“The jewellery industry contributes huge revenue to the government. If sales continue to decline, government revenue may also get affected,” she added.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Wedding season blow: Jewellery sales lose sheen amid duty hike, PM’s appeal
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Wedding season blow: Jewellery sales lose sheen amid duty hike, PM’s appeal
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