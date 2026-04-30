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Ludhiana: West Asia crisis may hit fertiliser supplies, warn agriculture varsity experts

Punjab paddy acreage of 31.68 lakh hectares needs nearly 7.3 lakh tonnes of imported urea DAP, MOP and LNG

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Amid escalating tensions linked to the West Asia conflict and disruptions in global energy supply chains, experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have warned that India’s heavy dependence on imported fertiliser raw materials and nutrients could create supply stress ahead of the kharif season, posing a challenge for Punjab where paddy cultivation across 31.68 lakh hectares requires nearly 7.3 lakh tonnes of urea.

To reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, scientists have urged farmers to adopt balanced and need-based nutrient management and diversify crops. (HT File)

Dr Rajeev Sikka, head of soil science, and Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, said India remains significantly reliant on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MOP), making the farm sector vulnerable to geopolitical volatility and price fluctuations. Any disruption in fertiliser availability, they said, could directly affect crop productivity and increase input costs for farmers.

The experts highlighted that fertiliser use in India continues to be heavily skewed towards nitrogen, particularly urea, leading to imbalanced nutrient application, lower efficiency and long-term damage to soil health.

PAU recommends two bags of urea per acre for rice, but farmers often apply three to four bags, increasing expenditure as well as environmental burden.

To reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, scientists have urged farmers to adopt balanced and need-based nutrient management and diversify crops.

While the government has assured adequate fertiliser stocks, PAU experts said long-term sustainability lies in reducing dependency on nitrogen-heavy inputs.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: West Asia crisis may hit fertiliser supplies, warn agriculture varsity experts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: West Asia crisis may hit fertiliser supplies, warn agriculture varsity experts
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