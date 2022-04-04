Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash
Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash

An unidentified person stole Ludhiana man’s laptop, wallet containing 10,000, and a debit card, and some documents from the back seat of the car. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An unidentified man stole a bag containing a laptop, 10,000 cash and documents from a car on Dugri Road, while the driver of the car was changing a flat tyre on Sunday.

The complainant, Madhur Gupta, a resident of Pakhowal Road, who works for the steel industry, said he was returning home in his car, when he got a flat tyre near Model Town Extension.

While the driver was changing the tyre, he too alighted from the car. Meanwhile, an unidentified person stole his laptop, wallet containing 10,000, and a debit card, and some documents from the back seat of the car.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbol Singh said an FIR had been registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. “A man has been captured stealing the bag from the car, and walking away on CCTV.However, the footage is not clear. We are scanning more CCTVs to get a clear picture of the accused.”

